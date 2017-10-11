Image copyright Family handout/Google Image caption Dean Haverley died in hospital after being assaulted at The George Inn in Burnham

A 62-year-old man has been convicted of manslaughter following the killing of a man in a pub in Buckinghamshire.

Anthony Gardener, of Burlington Road, Burnham, was found guilty at Reading Crown Court, of killing Dean Haverley.

The 48-year-old father died in hospital following the attack last August at The George Pub in the High Street, Burnham.

Mr Haverley's friend Colin Munt described him as a "happy-go-lucky top bloke". Gardener is due to be sentenced later.