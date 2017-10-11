Image copyright AFP Image caption No-one is thought to have been injured in the crash

A white van has crashed through the front door of a thatched cottage in a Bedfordshire village.

It is thought the vehicle came off at a bend on Ampthill Road, in Maulden, on Tuesday before it crossed a grass verge, went through a hedge and embedded itself in the house.

Neither the male driver of the van or the home's occupants are believed to have been hurt.

The van is due to be removed after engineers have assessed the damage.

Image copyright Alan Plom Image caption The van will be removed after the damage has been assessed

Image copyright Alan Plom Image caption A police cordon has been put in place around the property