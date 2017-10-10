Image copyright Google Image caption Hertford Regional College said it takes student safety seriously

A teenager has been charged after a boy was stabbed on a college campus.

The victim suffered a wound to his thigh in the attack on Thursday afternoon at Hertford Regional College in Turnford, Broxbourne, Hertfordshire.

Paramedics treated the boy at the scene before he was taken to hospital and later discharged.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm. He is due to appear before Hatfield Remand Court.

Two other boys, aged 16 and 17, arrested in connection with the attack, have been released under investigation.