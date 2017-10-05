Adam Fanelli: Man jailed for manslaughter over caravan site death
A man has been jailed for eight years for the manslaughter of a scrap metal dealer following a retrial.
Addy McAllister, 36, was cleared of murdering Adam Fanelli at Nash, near Milton Keynes, in 2015 by a jury at Luton Crown Court on Wednesday.
But he was found guilty of the manslaughter of Mr Fanelli, 31, of Dunstable, by a majority of 11 to one.
McAllister of Charlesworth Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield, Derbyshire, was described as a "dangerous man".
McAllister had been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 14 years in 2015 after being convicted of Mr Fanelli's murder.
But he appealed that conviction and a re-trial was ordered.
The body of Mr Fanelli was found at the rear of Nash Park caravan park on Winslow Road on 17 March 2015. He had suffered a total of 159 injuries, including to his face and head.
His co-defendant Jemma Price, 32, of no fixed address, denied murder but was convicted along with McAllister in September 2014. Price received a life sentence with a minimum of 17 years.
Peter Beirne, senior investigating officer of the re-trial, said: "A jury has found McAllister guilty of one count of manslaughter in relation to his involvement in the death of Adam Fanelli.
"Mr Fanelli was a son, partner and a father to young children who was taken away from those who loved him.
"They have had to endure further pain and distress and I would like to thank them for their support and dignity throughout the investigation and trial processes."
Louise Attrill, senior crown prosecutor for Thames and Chiltern Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), said: "Astonishingly, 159 separate injuries were recorded at the post-mortem. McAllister and Price are clearly extremely violent and dangerous men."