Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Adam Fanelli was held down and subjected to a savage beating which led to his death

A man has been jailed for eight years for the manslaughter of a scrap metal dealer following a retrial.

Addy McAllister, 36, was cleared of murdering Adam Fanelli at Nash, near Milton Keynes, in 2015 by a jury at Luton Crown Court on Wednesday.

But he was found guilty of the manslaughter of Mr Fanelli, 31, of Dunstable, by a majority of 11 to one.

McAllister of Charlesworth Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield, Derbyshire, was described as a "dangerous man".

McAllister had been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 14 years in 2015 after being convicted of Mr Fanelli's murder.

But he appealed that conviction and a re-trial was ordered.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Fanelli's body was found dumped in a field near a travellers' site at Nash near Milton Keynes

The body of Mr Fanelli was found at the rear of Nash Park caravan park on Winslow Road on 17 March 2015. He had suffered a total of 159 injuries, including to his face and head.

His co-defendant Jemma Price, 32, of no fixed address, denied murder but was convicted along with McAllister in September 2014. Price received a life sentence with a minimum of 17 years.

Peter Beirne, senior investigating officer of the re-trial, said: "A jury has found McAllister guilty of one count of manslaughter in relation to his involvement in the death of Adam Fanelli.

"Mr Fanelli was a son, partner and a father to young children who was taken away from those who loved him.

"They have had to endure further pain and distress and I would like to thank them for their support and dignity throughout the investigation and trial processes."

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Addy McAllister was found guilty of the manslaughter of Mr Fanelli, 31, of Dunstable, by a majority of 11 to one

Louise Attrill, senior crown prosecutor for Thames and Chiltern Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), said: "Astonishingly, 159 separate injuries were recorded at the post-mortem. McAllister and Price are clearly extremely violent and dangerous men."