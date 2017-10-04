Man charged with murder after Dunstable collision
A man has been charged with the murder of a pedestrian who was involved in a car crash.
Paul Pradier, 37, died at the scene in Southwood Road, Dunstable, Bedfordshire, following the crash at about 16:20 BST on Friday.
Brendan Thomson, 26, of Mayfield Road, Dunstable, has been charged with his murder.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before magistrates in Luton later.