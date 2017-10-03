Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Paul Pradier was hit in Southwood Road, Dunstable, Bedfordshire

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a man struck down by a car.

Paul Pradier, 37, was hit in Southwood Road, Dunstable, Bedfordshire, at about 16:20 BST on Friday and died at the scene.

Bedfordshire Police said a 26-year-old man from Dunstable had been arrested and is being questioned by officers.

Det Ch Insp Mike Branston said anyone who saw an argument between two men on Friday afternoon should make contact.

Image copyright SBNA Image caption Paul Pradier was pronounced dead at the scene in Southwood Road