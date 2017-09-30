Image copyright Google Image caption Police believe the crash followed an "altercation" near some shops

A murder investigation has begun after a man in his 30s was hit by a vehicle on a residential street.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, that happened in Southwood Road, Dunstable, at about 16:20 BST on Friday.

Bedfordshire Police said it believed the crash followed an "altercation" by shops in nearby Mayfield Road.

The vehicle involved failed to stop at the scene but is thought to be a dark Renault Megane.

Det Insp Alan Page, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "We are currently treating the death as murder and I would urge anyone who saw what happened or has any information about this incident to call police."

Southwood Road was closed overnight but has since reopened.