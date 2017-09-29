Image caption The woman was found lying in Camp Road with "serious injuries"

An elderly woman has died in a hit and run collision in St Albans.

The woman, aged in her 70s, was found lying in Camp Road with "serious injuries" just after 20:20 BST on Thursday, but later died at the scene.

There were no vehicles at the site when the police arrived.

Hertfordshire Police said it was investigating the circumstances surrounding the death and called for anyone with any information to come forward.

Det Insp Chris Puddy said: "Our thoughts are with the woman's family and friends at this very difficult time and they are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

"We are currently treating the incident as a fail to stop collision and are appealing for anyone with information about what happened to please get in touch straight away."