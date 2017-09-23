Image copyright Google Image caption The man was attacked by a group of men in Abbey Drive, Luton, on Friday

A man is critically ill in hospital after he was stabbed in a Luton street on Friday afternoon.

The victim - in his 20s - was attacked by a group of men in Abbey Drive at about 16:10 BST.

He suffered life-threatening injuries in the vicious attack, Bedfordshire Police said.

One man has been arrested and is being held in police custody. Detectives have made an appeal for witnesses to the attack.

Det Sgt Tom Hamm of Bedfordshire Police said: "This vicious attack, which has left a man with life-threatening injuries, happened in broad daylight.

"I would like to reassure the local community and the wider public that we are following a number of lines of inquiry to find those responsible."