Image copyright Kimberley Cooper Image caption Fire engulfed the building near the river

An electrical fault probably caused a blaze which gutted a furniture warehouse, fire investigators say.

The blaze, which started at Deans Furnishers in Star Street in Ware, Hertfordshire, on 31 August, prompted fears the building might collapse.

A fire service investigation concluded the blaze started accidentally.

The county council-owned building will be demolished next week. The family furniture business originally opened in Star Street in 1976.

Dean Ambridge, the owner of Deans Furnishers, which leased the building from the council as a private tenant, said immediately after the fire the building was a "partial shell".

He added: "It was my life".

Road closed

Hertfordshire County Council said the demolition of the building is due to start on 25 September and was expected to take between two and three weeks.

During this time, Star Street will remain closed.

"Once demolition has been completed, hoardings will be erected around the site to keep it secure," a spokesman said.

"Discussions are continuing to take place about the future of the site."