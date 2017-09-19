Image copyright Google Image caption Luigi Basile died in custody at Stevenage Police Station

An independent investigation has begun after a man died in police custody.

Luigi Basile, 48, was arrested last Thursday on suspicion he had broken a criminal behaviour order.

Mr Basile was taken to Stevenage custody suite but become unwell and the ambulance service was called. CPR was performed, but he was pronounced dead, said police.

Hertfordshire Police referred the case to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC).

Mr Basile, from Sandridge, Hertfordshire, was taken to Stevenage by van after being arrested in St Albans.

'Sad time'

Police said that upon arriving at the suite "it was clear that he had become unwell".

A police statement said: "The IPCC was informed of the incident, which is normal procedure when a person dies who has been in recent contact with the police.

"Our thoughts are with the man's family at this sad time and we will do all we can to assist with the independent IPCC investigation to establish the exact circumstances surrounding his death."

The IPCC said investigators were sent to the scene, attended post-incident procedure and are identifying CCTV evidence and witnesses.