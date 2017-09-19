Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption The boy was riding the scooter along the Nickey Line

A pedestrian who knocked a teenager off a stolen scooter has been found not guilty of leaving the boy brain damaged.

John Howes, 63, was accused of sending the 15-year-old "somersaulting" through the air as he drove along a disused railway in Hertfordshire in 2015.

Mr Howes told his trial at St Albans Crown Court he had instinctively "put his arm out to stop" the scooter.

A jury took under an hour to clear him of causing grievous bodily harm.

Contract salesman Mr Howes told the court he had been on a walk along the disused Nickey railway line near Hemel Hempstead during his lunch break on 16 July.

He said he did not deliberately extend his arm when the boy and his pillion passenger came straight at him, which caused both riders to fall to the ground.

The passenger, who was unhurt, and another youth, then attacked Mr Howes as he walked to a nearby cottage to get help, the court heard.

Cries of "shame on you" and "you're having a laugh" were heard from the boy's supporters after the verdict and they were ushered out of the courtroom, where there was a heavy police presence.