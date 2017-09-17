Image copyright Google Image caption The man, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene after the car crashed into a tree

A man was killed when the car he was driving hit a tree.

The crash happened at Nightingales Lane in Chalfont St Giles, Buckinghamshire, at about 06:40 BST on Saturday.

Thames Valley Police said the 26-year-old man from Little Chalfont, who was alone in the Subaru, was pronounced dead at the scene.

PC Colin Riley said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family at this very difficult time."