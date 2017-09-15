From the section

Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Sharon Fade was seen on CCTV on the day she disappeared

A CCTV image has been released of a mother-of-two whose body was found in undergrowth.

The body of Sharon Fade, 45, found in Long Meadow, Houghton Regis on 9 September three days after she was last seen.

A 49-year-old man is being questioned by police, who said they are following a number of lines of inquiry.

Her death is being treated as "unexplained", Det Chief Insp Jerome Kent said.

She was last seen wearing light coloured leggings with a dark pattern, a light coloured T-shirt, a black leather jacket and blue, red and white Nike trainers and a black Nike shoulder bag.

Image copyright SBNA Image caption Mother-of-two Sharon Fade's body was found in a field

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Police cordon off undergrowth area where Sharon Fade's body was found

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption A forensic examination of the scene was made