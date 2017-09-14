Sixteen men found in tanker off M1 at Newport Pagnell services
- 14 September 2017
- From the section Beds, Herts & Bucks
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Sixteen suspected illegal immigrants have been found hiding in a tanker that stopped at a service station on the M1.
Police were called at about 10:10 BST to Newport Pagnell services in Buckinghamshire.
The men were taken into custody and will be transferred to the immigration service.
It is thought the lorry contained small plastic pellets. Buckinghamshire Fire Service and ambulance crews also attended.