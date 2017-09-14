Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption The body of Sharon Fade was found near Long Meadow, Houghton Regis

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was found in undergrowth.

Sharon Fade, 45, was found near Long Meadow, Houghton Regis, Bedfordshire, at about 15:50 BST on Tuesday.

Ms Fade, from Houghton Regis, was last seen alive in the area on Saturday before her body was discovered by a member of the public.

A 49-year-old man is being questioned by police, who said they are following a number of lines of inquiry.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who saw Ms Fade in the days before her body was found.

She was last seen wearing light-coloured leggings with a dark pattern, a light-coloured t-shirt, a black leather jacket and blue, red and white Nike trainers. She may also have been carrying a black Nike shoulder bag.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption The body was discovered in undergrowth by a member of the public

Det Ch Insp Jerome Kent said: "I am appealing for anyone who uses the open spaces around Long Meadow to come forward if they recall seeing Sharon between Saturday and Tuesday.

"If you knew Sharon and can give us any information on her recent movements, we would urge you to get in touch with us.

"We would like to assure the community that officers will be conducting reassurance patrols in the area and urge anyone who has noticed anything suspicious in the last few days to please come forward."