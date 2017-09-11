Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Lorry driver David Wagstaff appeared before magistrates in Milton Keynes

A second lorry driver has appeared in court charged over a crash on the M1 motorway in which eight people died.

Two lorries and a minibus crashed near Newport Pagnell on 26 August.

David Wagstaff, 53, of Stoke-on-Trent is accused of eight counts of causing death by dangerous driving and four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He was given bail.

The driver of the other lorry, Ryszard Masierak, 31, appeared in court last month and was remanded in custody.

Crown Court appearance

Mr Wagstaff, of Derwent Street, appeared before magistrates in Milton Keynes earlier and was bailed on condition he did not leave the UK without permission.

The other lorry driver, Polish national Mr Masierak, of Barnards Close, Evesham, Worcestershire, appeared before magistrates on 28 August.

He is charged with eight counts of causing death by dangerous driving, eight counts of causing death by careless driving while over the prescribed alcohol limit and four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Both lorry drivers are expected to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on 26 September.

Image caption Two lorries and a minibus were involved in the crash

The crash happened on the southbound carriageway of the M1 near junction 14 at Newport Pagnell at 03:15 BST.

Six men and two women died when the three vehicles collided.

A five-year-old girl, a man and a woman were left with life-threatening injuries. Another person was admitted to hospital with less severe injuries.

The victims were Catholics from Nottingham's Malayali community and originated from Kerala in southern India.

They were on their way to catch the Eurostar to France when the crash happened.

M1 crash victims