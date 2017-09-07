Lynda Bellingham honoured with Aylesbury road named after her

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lynda Bellingham died in 2014 and was awarded an OBE in 2013 for her charity work

A new road has been named in honour of the late actress Lynda Bellingham in the town where she went to school.

Bellingham Way, on the Kingsbrook development in Aylesbury, has been unveiled to acknowledge her connections to the Buckinghamshire town.

The actress, who died of cancer aged 66 in October 2014, grew up in the nearby village of Aston Abotts and attended Aylesbury High School.

Her son, sister and friends attended the unveiling ceremony.

Image copyright Barratt David Wilson Homes/Matt Reading Image caption Family members of Lynda Bellingham attended the unveiling of Bellingham Way

Michael Peluso, her eldest son said: "I would just like to say Bellingham Way has made myself and my family incredibly proud."

Her sister Jean Bellingham said: "Lynda would have been honoured to have a road named after her."

Lynda Bellingham's career

Image copyright PA/Oxo Image caption Lynda Bellingham featured in the long-running Oxo adverts