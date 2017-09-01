Lewis Hamilton writes Princess Diana poem tribute

Image copyright PA Image caption Princess Diana died on 31 August, 1997

British racing driver Lewis Hamilton has written a poem in tribute to Princess Diana to mark the 20th anniversary of her death.

Three-time Formula 1 world champion Hamilton posted the poem, called "England's Rose", on social media.

The 32-year-old said she was a "shining star in the midnight sky" and his poem was accompanied by images of Diana and a Van Morrison song.

Hamilton is taking part in the Italian Grand Prix this weekend.

The driver, who was born in Stevenage, was 12 when Diana died in a Paris car crash.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Hamilton's poem was accompanied by the Van Morrison song "Into the Mystic"

Hamilton posted the poem on his Instagram account on Friday and within hours his video had been viewed nearly 200,000 times and received hundreds of comments.

One follower said: "Beautiful @lewishamilton. She's my biggest inspiration in every way, since I was a small child till today."

Another added: "What a touching tribute to the People's Princess. Still feels like yesterday, still feels so tragic."

Hamilton's poem referred to Diana as the "nation's rose" and said "the Earth stood still as we laid her to rest".

He went on to say "there will never be another like you, now a shining star in the midnight sky, I will always remember you, Princess Diana".