CCTV of a gunpoint raid at Barton Rovers FC released

Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Images have been released of three men wearing masks

CCTV images of three masked men threatening staff at gunpoint at a football club have been released.

The armed raid happened at Barton Rovers FC, in Barton-le-Clay, Bedfordshire between 00:30 and 01:00 BST on 19 July.

At the time of the incident, club chairman Darren Whiley said: "Our staff are OK, shaken and also angry that scumbags could do this in what appears to be a pre-targeted attack".

They took cash from the till.

Image copyright Barton Rovers FC Image caption Staff were threatened with a handgun and left "shaken"

They also demanded access to the safe and made off with about two weeks' worth of takings, Bedfordshire Police said.

"Could I thank everyone for their support and kind messages toward the staff affected by the incident? It's heart-warning to know we do live in a caring community event when it's penetrated occasionally by scumbags," Mr Whiley added.

The club play in Evo-Stik South, the eighth tear of the football league.