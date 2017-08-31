Ware furniture warehouse fire: Risk of building collapse

Image copyright Sam Wade Image caption Fire broke out at about 07:30 BST

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a furniture warehouse amid fears the building might collapse.

The fire took hold at Deans Furnishers in Star Street in Ware, Hertfordshire at about 07:20 BST.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said there were concerns the structure may give way and several road closures have been put in place.

Owner Dean Ambridge said the building was now a "partial shell" and added: "It was my life".

Mr Ambridge discovered the fire when he arrived at the warehouse at about 07:15.

"Someone at the opposite shop had already reported it," he said.

"I could see the smoke and thought I might be able to get my PC out, but when I got in the flames suddenly came through, so I ran back out again."

Image copyright Sam Wade Image caption About 35 firefighters are currently at the scene

Image copyright @daniel_9517 Image caption A number of roads have been closed off near the fire

Mr Ambridge said the fire appeared to have started in a section near the river where sofas are stored.

"That end is just a shell, completely gone," he said. "It's very dangerous and it might collapse. I can't see Star Street opening any time soon."

The fire has spread to a bathroom showroom next door and destroyed part of its roof, Mr Ambridge said.

The family furniture business opened in Star Street in 1976.

"This is all I have ever done. It was my life," he added.