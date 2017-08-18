Jamal Hassan: Bedfordshire Police officer jailed for indecent images

From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption Jamal Hassan was based at Bedfordshire Police headquarters in Kempston

A police officer has been jailed for six years after pleading guilty to making indecent images of children.

Bedfordshire Police Detective Constable Jamal Hassan, 36, admitted three counts of making indecent photographs at Peterborough Crown Court.

Hassan, of Corncastle Road, Luton, also pleaded guilty to four counts of misconduct in public office and one of possession of extreme pornography.

He had been suspended by the force after the allegations came to light.

Hassan also admitted one count of intent to pervert the course of public justice.