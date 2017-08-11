Bedfordshire police officers' son cleared of dangerous driving death

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Sandra Nightingale was from Turvey in Bedfordshire

The son of two police officers has been cleared of killing a 56-year-old grandmother by dangerous driving.

Callum Wilkinson, of Little Staughton, Bedfordshire, was on the A428 at Bromham in September 2015 when his pickup truck crossed the carriageway and struck Sandra Nightingale's car.

A jury at St Albans Crown Court found him not guilty of causing death by dangerous driving.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving.

Ms Nightingale, from Turvey in Bedfordshire, died at the scene.

Wilkinson, who was driving a Mazda pickup truck towing a woodchipper, told a passing driver he had fallen asleep at the wheel after colliding with the car driven by Ms Nightingale, the court heard.

Richard Manning told the jury Wilkinson said to him: "She did not stand a chance - not with me coming at her."

'Sudden shock'

Wilkinson denied he was tired, adding his parents' profession had had a "massive impact" on him and he would not have driven if that were the case.

His father Ewan worked for 27 years in the Bedfordshire Police traffic department and his mother Julie has been with the force for more than 24 years.

"I wasn't tired at all," said Wilkinson told the court.

"I remember going up the crest of a hill and down the road as it levelled out. The next thing I remember is the sudden shock of the impact. I had no idea what that was."

Wilkinson said he may have told those on the scene he could have fallen asleep as he was "trying to understand what happened".

Wilkinson is due to be sentenced on Friday.