Wrong-way A1 Hatfield driver four times over limit

The motorist was driving towards police the wrong way along the A1

A drink-driver, who was almost four times over the legal limit, has been stopped by police who spotted him driving the wrong way down a motorway.

The car was pulled over by officers as it travelled south on the northbound section of the A1(M) near Hatfield in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Officers were in the "right place at the right time" as they saw "headlights coming towards us the wrong way", they wrote on Twitter.

The driver has been arrested.

The legal alcohol limit for drivers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

