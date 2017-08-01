Hemel Hempstead road blocked by fly-tipped rubbish
A country road was blocked with piles of rubbish dumped by fly-tippers.
Cement, gravel, paint, plasterboard and plastic bags full of rubbish were dumped in Hyde Lane, Bedmond, near Hemel Hempstead, in Hertfordshire.
Police were alerted to the waste at about 11:20 BST. They are liaising with Three Rivers District Council over its removal.
Sgt Chris Simmons said fly-tipping is taken "very seriously" and clean-up operations come at a "great expense".
Police diverted traffic while the rubbish was moved out of the way.