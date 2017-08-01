Hemel Hempstead road blocked by fly-tipped rubbish

From the section

Image copyright Alamy Image caption The fly-tipped rubbish was dumped on Hyde Lane, Bedmond

A country road was blocked with piles of rubbish dumped by fly-tippers.

Cement, gravel, paint, plasterboard and plastic bags full of rubbish were dumped in Hyde Lane, Bedmond, near Hemel Hempstead, in Hertfordshire.

Police were alerted to the waste at about 11:20 BST. They are liaising with Three Rivers District Council over its removal.

Sgt Chris Simmons said fly-tipping is taken "very seriously" and clean-up operations come at a "great expense".

Police diverted traffic while the rubbish was moved out of the way.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Police diverted traffic away from the country lane