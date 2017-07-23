Luton Airport arrest as 'man tried to open aircraft door'

Image copyright Luton Airport Image caption The man was restrained by crew on board the aircraft, police said

A man has been arrested at London's Luton Airport after he allegedly tried to open an emergency door on board a flight.

Police were called to the airport shortly before 23:00 BST on Saturday to reports of a "disruptive passenger" on a flight from Poland.

He was arrested on suspicion of endangering an aircraft, Bedfordshire Police confirmed.

The man was initially taken to hospital and is now being questioned.

Police said the passenger had been "restrained" by crew on board the flight.

He was treated in hospital for minor injuries before being taken into custody.