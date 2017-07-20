Aston Clinton bypass crash: Cyclist in his 90s dies
- 20 July 2017
A cyclist in his 90s has died after his bike collided with a van on a dual carriageway in Buckinghamshire.
The man died at the scene of the crash on the A41 Aston Clinton bypass near Aylesbury at about 14:45 BST on Wednesday.
The driver of the van was uninjured. No arrests have been made.
Thames Valley Police said they were still investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.