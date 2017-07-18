Bedford assault victim has 'Scouse accent' panic attacks

A woman attacked by a Liverpudlian man she met online now suffers panic attacks when she hears a "Scouse accent", a court heard.

The woman, 27, from Bedford, was left with two fractures to her eye socket when Charlie Mulryan, 33, punched her on 3 June after he had been drinking.

Mulryan, who had been living in Cambridgeshire at the time, admitted grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was jailed for three years and 10 months at Luton Crown Court.

Mulryan, of no fixed address, travelled by bus to meet the woman at her friend's house in Kempston but had already been drinking when he arrived and had a bottle of vodka in his pocket, the court heard.

More news from Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire

He was "behaving strangely" and was asked to leave, prosecutor Kevin West said.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Charlie Mulryan was jailed for three years and 10 months at Luton Crown Court

However when his victim joined him outside Mulryan called her a "slag" and a "bitch" and punched her to the ground.

He damaged two cars in the street as he left before the owner of one vehicle caught him, knocking him unconscious.

In a statement his victim said she had been left feeling "very vulnerable" after the attack, adding: "Scouse accents give me panic attacks."

It is not yet known if she suffered permanent eye damage.

Previous convictions

"He remembers very little. He feels extremely remorseful," Shaun Esprit, defending Mulryan, said.

At the time of the attack Mulryan, who had 49 previous convictions for 113 offences, was in breach of an eight-week suspended sentence for assaulting a police officer.

He also pleaded guilty to criminal damage to the cars.

Mulryan was jailed for three years and nine months, with a further one month to run consecutively for breaching his licence terms.

Jailing him, Judge Philip Bartle QC said: "You are someone who is clearly capable of very serious violence."