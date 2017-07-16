Luton acid attack victim offers £10,000 reward

Image caption The victim told how he felt an icy sensation on his face before the liquid began to burn

An acid attack victim is offering a £10,000 reward to help catch the culprits still at large more than a year after the assault.

The victim, who wants to remain anonymous, has described how his "face looked like it was melting" when he was targeted outside his business in Luton in May 2016.

He has been left severely scarred since the attack and fearful of his safety.

Despite police appeals, nobody has been been caught and charged.

As first reported in the Independent, the victim was approached by a stranger who had been in a car outside his shop with a man.

The white, bald man with light-coloured eyes asked him if he was opening up as he wanted to buy some jeans.

Image caption The victim described how moments before the attack he spotted two men in a car near his shop with the door half ajar

Speaking to the BBC, he said: "I knew there was clearly something not right and as soon as I replied he had this little bottle of liquid and squeezed it.

"Then there was this very cold sensation like ice on my face and then a burning sensation and I shouted that I had 'been done' with acid."

He then went into a chemist and asked for water.

"About 101 things were going through my mind," he said.

"With the tap on my face there was a feeling of burning, burning, burning and everybody was screaming.

Mistaken identity?

"I looked at my reflection in brushed aluminium and my face looked like it was melting."

The victim told how the attack has changed his life both physically and mentally, leaving him frightened for his own safety.

After the attack he spent about two days trying to remember if he had slighted somebody, he added.

"I don't believe I have caused any problems and I have always addressed problems head on so whether this is a case of mistaken identity or not, I just don't know."

He said the reward would be paid to the person who supplies evidence which leads to a successful prosecution in his case.

Bedfordshire Police said it was unable to comment at the current time.