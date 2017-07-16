Bedfordshire Police detective charged over child images

Image copyright Google Image caption Det Con Jamal Hassan, 36, faces three counts of making an indecent photograph of a child and a further charge of perverting the course of justice

A detective has been charged with downloading indecent images of children.

Det Con Jamal Hassan, 36, faces three counts of making an indecent photograph of a child and a further charge of perverting the course of justice.

The officer, who is based at Bedfordshire Police's Kempston HQ, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

The case was adjourned to a later date. Det Con Hassan is currently suspended.