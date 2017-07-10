Adam Watt murder trial: Men guilty of killing drug addict

Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Joseph Zulu (left) and Nicholas Grant will be sentenced later this week

A dealer has been convicted of murdering a man who ran off without paying the £10 he owed for drugs.

Joseph Zulu, 22, stabbed Adam Watt, 38, outside the older man's home in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, in January.

Another man, 18-year-old Nicholas Grant, was cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter by a jury at St Albans Crown Court.

A third defendant, Jacqueline Brewin, was cleared of all charges.

During the trial, prosecutor Rosina Cottage QC said Mr Watt had led a troubled life and had been "unable to rid himself of drink and drug dependency". He had become involved with hard drugs 10 years ago.

"These two men, who admit that they are drug dealers who sold low quality and under-weight drugs to addicts in Hemel Hempstead, had no thought for the value of human life and killed Adam over a £10 drug debt," said Det Insp Fraser Wylie from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit.

The court heard from neighbours at Evans Wharf, Apsley Lock, who tried to save Mr Watt immediately after he was stabbed.

In a statement read in court, one of them said: "Adam said: 'Please don't leave me here to die. Please don't leave me here.'"

It was alleged Ms Brewin, of Sacombe Road in the town, had driven the men close to his address and picked them up after the attack.

Mr Watt's family said his death had "not only devastated those who loved him, but the needless cruelty of his death has deprived the perpetrators and their families of life ever being the same again".

Zulu, of no fixed address, was also convicted of conspiracy to supply drugs. Grant, of Sunnyhill Road in Hemel Hempstead, had already pleaded guilty to that charge.

The men will be sentenced later this week.