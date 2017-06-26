Former N-Dubz rapper Dappy sentenced for knife possession

Image caption Dappy, whose real name is Costadinos Contostavlos, had armed himself with a butcher's knife

The former N-Dubz rapper Dappy has been given a suspended jail sentence for arming himself with a butcher's knife during a row with his partner.

The singer, whose real name is Costas Contostavlos, 30, admitted having the knife outside the home he shared with Imani Campbell in Hatfield on 10 May.

He was given nine months in jail suspended for two years.

Contostavlos, who had a black eye after being attacked while on remand, wept in the dock and thanked the judge.

During his trial the court was told neighbours heard a commotion at the couple's Hertfordshire home in the early hours of the morning.

Mobile phone footage taken by a witness showed the rapper came out of his home and go to a bush in the front garden where he picked up a knife, before going back inside, prosecutor Neil King said.

More news from Hertfordshire

Image caption The rapper wept as the judge suspended his jail sentence for 24 months

Contostavlos, a Big Brother runner-up and cousin of ex X-Factor judge Tulisa, was seen later carrying a large butcher's knife with a curved blade.

He is also said to have pointed the knife at members of the public making intimidating remarks.

Police, including armed officers, attended the address in Roe Green Close, shortly afterwards and forced the door open.

Contostavlos was arrested later that afternoon.

An early plea of not guilty to common assault on Miss Campbell was accepted by the prosecution at Luton Crown Court.

Handing him a suspended jail sentence, the judge told Contostavlos he must "act as a proper role model", attend a relationship programme and was given an additional 10-day rehabilitation requirement order.