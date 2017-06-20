Manager of N-Dubz star Dappy admits taking court photos

Image caption Dappy appeared at Luton Crown Court via video link from prison

The manager of former N-Dubz star Dappy has admitted taking photos of the rapper's court appearance.

Siavash Khatiri was in Luton Crown Court's public gallery when Dappy, real name Costadinos Contostavlos, appeared via video link from prison on 14 June.

Khatiri, 36, of Totteridge Lane in Barnet, was arrested after taking three mobile phone photos, including one of Contostavlos on a courtroom TV screen.

He pleaded guilty on Tuesday to contempt of court and was fined £300.

Judge Richard Foster told him he had been "very stupid" and that there was a clearly-visible sign in the courtroom warning people not to take photos.

He said pictures like the ones he had taken had the potential to "go viral around the world in a few seconds" and risked identifying police officers and court staff.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Khatiri told the court he had taken photos of Contostavlos to remind him that his actions had consequences

Khatiri's barrister, Tom Flavin, told the court Khatiri had taken the photos, not to distribute them, but to teach Contostavlos a lesson.

"It was to serve as a reminder to his client that if ever he fell off the wagon again these were the consequences that flowed," he said.

Mr Flavin said Khatiri had not realised taking photos in court was prohibited.

Contostavlos had been appearing in court after brandishing a knife on the pavement outside his home during an argument with his partner.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing a bladed article and will be sentenced on 26 June.