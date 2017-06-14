Former N-Dubz rapper Dappy pleads guilty to knife charge

Image caption Dappy, whose real name is Costadinos Contostavlos, had armed himself with a butcher's knife

The former N-Dubz rapper Dappy has admitted having a bladed article in a public place after arming himself with a butcher's knife during a row with his partner.

Costas Contostavlos, 30, appeared by video link at Luton Crown Court from Peterborough Prison.

A plea of not guilty to common assault on Imani Campbell was accepted by the prosecution.

The row took place at the couple's home in Hatfield, Hertfordshire on 10 May.

The court heard neighbours first heard a commotion in the early hours of the morning.

Prosecutor Neil King said mobile phone footage taken by a witness in the street showed the rapper came out of his home, he then went to a bush in the front garden from where he picked up a knife that he took back inside.

'Intimidating remarks'

He said Miss Campbell then came out of the house with the blade described in court as a long thin boning knife.

The couple was seen outside at one point before going back inside.

Contostavlos, a Big Brother runner-up and cousin of ex X-Factor judge Tulisa, emerged once more carrying a large butcher's knife with a curved blade.

He is also said to have pointed the knife at members of the public making intimidating remarks.

Police, including armed officers, attended the address in Roe Green Close, shortly afterwards and forced the door open.

Contostavlos was arrested later that afternoon.

Judge Richard Foster, The Honorary Recorder of Luton, adjourned the hearing for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

A further charge of using threatening words and behaviour has been discontinued by the Crown.

The judge said it was likely the rapper, who was denied bail, would receive a custodial sentence.