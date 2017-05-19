Flat-screen TV murder: Men jailed over revenge killing

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Peter Shickle was found lying in a pool of blood after being attacked at his home

Two men convicted of a revenge murder in which a flat-screen TV was used as a weapon have been jailed for life.

John Jamieson and Graham King, both 36, left Peter Shickle dying in his flat in Stevenage with 75 injuries last November, Luton Crown Court heard.

Jamieson, the instigator, was sentenced to a minimum term of 19 years and Smith was jailed for at least 16 years.

Both of Mr Shickle's daughters told the court they were traumatised about the level of violence inflicted on him.

Jamieson admitted he hit the father of two twice with the TV thinking Mr Shickle was holding a Stanley knife.

Judge Richard Foster told them: "The jury must have been satisfied that you entered his flat intending to inflict really serious bodily harm or death.

"You were both the aggressors throughout - this was not a case of excessive self defence."

A pathologist said his injuries were consistent with the TV being used as well as punches, kicks and stamps.

Brutal retribution

Dr Nat Carey told the court the 58 year old suffered a traumatic brain injury, 16 fractured ribs, damage to his voice box, a fracture to the nose and jaw and a split liver.

The court had been told that Jamieson from Wigram Way, Stevenage, and King, from Harrow Court, Stevenage, had gone to Mr Shickle's flat a few days after he had a row in a pub with Jamieson's mother.

Prosecutor Martin Mulgrew said Jamieson had decided on "a plan for brutal retribution".

King, who was described as "muscle back-up" did not give evidence, but his barrister Abbas Lakha QC said there was no evidence of his client going to the flat to cause any harm.

Both defendants were found guilty on Monday. Sntencing was delayed until Friday following psychiatric reports.