Hatfield learner driver stopped for transporting tree

Image copyright BCH Road Policing Image caption Tow truck operatives were called to remove the tree and the van from the carriageway

A learner driver fell foul of the law when an eagle-eyed police officer spotted a tree being driven along the streets of a Hertfordshire town.

The man's van was just about recognisable beneath the branches as it travelled through Hatfield on Tuesday afternoon.

Not only was it "dangerous", but police said the driver only had a provisional licence and was alone and unsupervised.

People took to social media asking if "special branch" had been involved.

"Overweight, in a dangerous condition and not right licence? We will take it off you," Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing officers wrote on Twitter.

The picture of the van - with parts of the felled tree sticking out of the rear and completely covering the top - prompted a flurry of jokes on social media.

"We guess the driver's idea to camouflage their vehicle didn't quite work because you spotted them," police from Nottingham quipped.

"Is that van undercover?" another wrote.

The vehicle was seized on Comet Way, and the driver was reported to the Criminal Justice Department for driving other than in accordance with a licence, and having an overweight and dangerous load.

"We expect him to receive points and a fine, dependent on his previous," an officer said.

"He would be fine to have driven this vehicle had he had L-plates and a supervising driver... if it wasn't overweight and dangerous."

The van driver could face "a variety of possible penalties and it may result in a court appearance", he added.