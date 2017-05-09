Cow sex suspect hunted by police helicopter
- 9 May 2017
- From the section Beds, Herts & Bucks
Police scrambled a helicopter in a bid to track down a man suspected of committing a sex act on a cow.
The suspect was reportedly seen interfering with the farm animal near Denham Way, in Maple Cross, Hertfordshire, on Saturday morning.
Despite the aerial search, officers were unable to locate him after they were called at 07:18 BST, the St Albans and Harpenden Review reported.
Inquiries are ongoing, said Hertfordshire Police.