Helicopter crashes in Booker, Buckinghamshire

Image copyright Google Image caption Police and fire crews were called to the site in Clay Lane just after 09:40 BST

Emergency services have been called to an airfield in Buckinghamshire after a helicopter crashed.

Police and fire crews were called to the Wycombe Air Park in Clay Lane, Booker, just after 09:40 BST.

Three people were believed to be on board at the time of the crash. It is not yet known if there are any casualties.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has been informed about the crash, Thames Valley Police said.