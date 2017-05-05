Conservatives extend control of Hertfordshire County Council

Image caption While 66 seats were counted last night at places such as Stevenage, 12 will be counted later

The Conservatives have extended their control over Hertfordshire County Council, with 12 seats still to be counted.

Sixty-six seats were declared overnight, with the remainder of the 78 seats counted from 09:00 BST on Friday.

The Conservatives have already taken 48 seats - more than the 46 they won in 2013, when 77 seats were contested.

The Liberal Democrats have so far taken 12 seats and Labour six. The turnout was 34.2%.

In 2013, the Lib Dems took 16 seats and Labour 15.

The leader of the council's Labour group, Leon Reefe, who had held the Borehamwood North division since 2013, lost his seat to the Conservative Susan Brown. In Stevenage, Labour lost three seats out of the five they held.

Labour's Sharon Taylor, who held her county council seat and is standing in the general election, blamed the former UKIP vote going to the Tories.

She said: "UKIP didn't put candidates up in many of our county seats."

Sitting Conservative MP Stephen McPartland, who will defend his seat in June, said: "It's a fantastic result. There's been a very, very warm reception from voters on the doorstep and we've been rewarded tonight."

Analysis: Andy Holmes, BBC Three Counties Political Reporter

In Conservative controlled Hertfordshire, as expected, we've not seen a seismic change overnight.

Already the Tories have more county council seats than in 2013, even if you take into account that this time there are 78 councillors up for election - one more than in 2013 thanks to boundary changes.

Last time, they had 46 seats, their running total is 48, and with Three Rivers being quite strong for them, you'd expect that figure to rise when we get the results from there and Watford around lunchtime.

The Lib Dems have held all their seats in St Albans, with the party claiming it reflects their pro-European stance in the city which voted against Brexit - although in actual fact there's been no actual change from the last county council elections.

Their progress in Three Rivers and Watford could be interesting as traditionally they've done well there.

Sandy Walkington, re-elected as the Liberal Democrat candidate for St Albans South, said the party's positive attitude towards Europe had been well-received in the city.

"Ann Main [the sitting Conservative MP] should be trembling in St Albans for her parliamentary seat on the back of these results, given it's so close to the General Election," he said.

"If you read the social media in St Albans, it really is showing that people have been touched and interested by the fact that we are the party that is saying 'hang on, we don't have to go down the road to hard Brexit'."