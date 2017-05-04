Polling stations open in Bucks and Herts for local elections

Polling stations have opened across Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire for the local elections.

Forty nine seats are being contested at Buckinghamshire County Council and 78 seats at Hertfordshire County Council.

Polling stations in the counties opened at 07:00 BST and are due to close at 22:00 BST.

Counting is due to take place on Thursday night and in to Friday, with the final results announced during the day.

County councils run social services including care of the elderly and child services, education, libraries and some roads.