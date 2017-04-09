Cheshunt care home fire: Two dead were women aged 91 and 89

Image copyright Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Image caption Fire crews were called to Newgrange Care Home in Cadmore Lane, Cheshunt, at about 06:00 BST on Saturday

Two people who died in a fire at a care home in Hertfordshire are believed to be women aged 91 and 89, police have said.

The blaze gutted Newgrange Care Home in Cadmore Lane, Cheshunt, when it broke out at about 06:00 BST on Saturday.

A further 33 residents were rescued from the collapsing building, three of whom needed hospital treatment for burns and smoke inhalation.

They are said to be in a serious but stable condition.

Hertfordshire Police said that formal identification of the two people who died had not yet taken place.

A spokeswoman said that a joint investigation with the county's Fire and Rescue Service was continuing on Sunday.

The fire service and police are investigating the fire

Chief fire officer for Hertfordshire, Darryl Keen, said the outcome could have been even worse had crews not reacted so quickly.

"We had a number of people that were unable to get themselves out, you know, physically would not have been able to move even under normal circumstances," he said.