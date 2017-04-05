Inside the giant wooden floating Exbury Egg

An artist who lived in a giant wooden egg for a year has brought the floating exhibition to Milton Keynes as part of the town's 50th birthday celebrations.

Stephen Turner's Exbury Egg will be moored along the Grand Union Canal at Stanton Low Park before floating to Great Linford between 8-14 May.

Mr Turner lived on the egg, which was initially funded by the Arts Council and private sponsors, in Exbury, Hampshire, from July 2013 until July 2014.

The project was designed to explore the nature of the landscape and the meaning of place, amidst environmental changes.

Boat builder Paul Baker and architect Wendy Perring helped make the 6m (19.7ft) long and 3.5m (11.5ft) wide egg a reality.

Artist Stephen Turner said: "The egg itself is its own artwork.

"The walls are full of all the different things I collected and started to make whilst I lived here."