'Footballing' tortoise Bubba is online hit

A "football playing" tortoise from Aylesbury has become an internet sensation.

A film of Bubba crawling at speed across the kitchen floor while nudging a purple ball has clocked up more than 60 million views so far.

Owner Paul Milham said: "The ball happened to be on the floor and we got him out as we usually do, just to have a run-around and exercise.

"He saw this ball and went for it, which had us in stitches, so I thought I'd record it and stick it out for a bit of fun on Twitter."

His daughter Ciara said: "It's just the fact that it's a tortoise going so quickly - that's not what people think tortoises are like."