Bedfordshire chalk quarry a 'hotspot' for burnt out cars

A chalk quarry with more than 40 burnt-out cars in it is thought to be a "hotspot" for off-road bikers and anti-social behaviour, police said.

Sundon chalk quarry, in Upper Sundon, Bedfordshire, was classified as a Site of Special Scientific Interest under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 in 1989.

The sprawling site, which forms part of the Chiltern Way footpath, is host to dozens of vehicles which have been crashed within the pits and then set on fire.

A police spokeswoman said the site was considered a "hotspot of this type of crime". The force is expected to comment further later.