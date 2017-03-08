Firefighters free pigeon stuck in chimney for three days

A pigeon has been freed after being stuck in a chimney for three days.

The bird got trapped in the flue of the cottage in Coleshill, near Amersham, but after failing to fly out the owners called the RSPCA.

RSPCA officers were unable to reach the bird and called upon the fire service who used specialist equipment to get to the bird.

Insp Rachel Smith, from the charity, checked him over and released him back into the wild when she was satisfied he was unharmed.