Fly-tipped waste left strewn across farmland near Luton

A huge quantity of debris and waste has been dumped on farmland next to a junction of the M1.

Central Bedfordshire Council say they will consider legal action if the land, near Sundon Road on the outskirts of Luton, has not been cleared by 21 March.

Officials have issued a community protection notice ordering the removal of the rubbish from the site, close to junction 11a of the M1.

The owner of the land has yet to respond to BBC requests for a comment.