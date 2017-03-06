Firefighters tackle blaze at Asda supermarket in Luton

Two people were treated in hospital for breathing difficulties after fire ripped through an Asda store in Luton.

The blaze broke out at the supermarket on Wigmore Lane on Monday morning.

At its height the fire was tackled by almost 100 firefighters, working with 16 engines and three aerial platforms.

Crews from Bedfordshire were joined by colleagues from Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire.

The blaze was out by 15:30 BST, but crews are expected to remain at the scene overnight, dampening down and checking for hotspots.

"Considerable resources" were sent because of the superstore's proximity to other buildings including a school and Luton Airport, Bedfordshire Fire Service said.

"Incidents like this show that even the most modern buildings can still suffer from major fires," chief fire officer Paul Fuller said.

The building's sprinkler system had protected the main part of the store, he added.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is under way.