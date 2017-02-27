HMP Woodhill prison officer charged over inmate death

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption A prison officer will face trial following the death of an inmate at the jail near Milton Keynes two years ago.

A prison officer has been charged with gross negligence manslaughter and misconduct over an inmate's death at HMP Woodhill, Milton Keynes.

A spokesman for the Crown Prosecution Service made the announcement:

"Following careful consideration of all the evidence provided to us by the police it has been decided that Joseph Travers should be charged" with the offences.

The charges relate to the death of an inmate at the jail on 8 May 2015.

Mr Travers is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 20 April.