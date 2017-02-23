Girl seriously injured in sports hall ceiling collapse
23 February 2017
A girl is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a ceiling collapsed at a school in Milton Keynes.
Emergency services were called to Southwood School in Bryony Place, Conniburrow, at about 15:30 GMT.
A section of ceiling measuring 8ft x 5ft (2.4m x 1.5m) had fallen from the sports hall. It is not yet known if it was caused by strong winds.
About 40 people were in the hall at the time and a second girl suffered minor injuries.
Supt Vince Grey from Thames Valley Police said it was "possible" the collapse was caused by Storm Doris.
He said: "We will be conducting a joint-investigation with Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service to determine the cause.
"There is a cordon in place within the school but no other buildings have been affected and there are no road closures in place at this time."
A spokesperson for the school said: "We are co-operating fully with the relevant authorities in this investigation.
"Our thoughts are of course with this child and her family at this very difficult time."