Girl seriously injured in sports hall ceiling collapse

Southwood School in Bryony Place, Conniburrow Image copyright Google
Image caption About 40 people were in the sports hall when the ceiling collapsed

A girl is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a ceiling collapsed at a school in Milton Keynes.

Emergency services were called to Southwood School in Bryony Place, Conniburrow, at about 15:30 GMT.

A section of ceiling measuring 8ft x 5ft (2.4m x 1.5m) had fallen from the sports hall. It is not yet known if it was caused by strong winds.

About 40 people were in the hall at the time and a second girl suffered minor injuries.

Supt Vince Grey from Thames Valley Police said it was "possible" the collapse was caused by Storm Doris.

He said: "We will be conducting a joint-investigation with Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service to determine the cause.

"There is a cordon in place within the school but no other buildings have been affected and there are no road closures in place at this time."

A spokesperson for the school said: "We are co-operating fully with the relevant authorities in this investigation.

"Our thoughts are of course with this child and her family at this very difficult time."

