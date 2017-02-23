Girl seriously injured in sports hall ceiling collapse

Image copyright Google Image caption About 40 people were in the sports hall when the ceiling collapsed

A girl is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a ceiling collapsed at a school in Milton Keynes.

Emergency services were called to Southwood School in Bryony Place, Conniburrow, at about 15:30 GMT.

A section of ceiling measuring 8ft x 5ft (2.4m x 1.5m) had fallen from the sports hall. It is not yet known if it was caused by strong winds.

About 40 people were in the hall at the time and a second girl suffered minor injuries.

Supt Vince Grey from Thames Valley Police said it was "possible" the collapse was caused by Storm Doris.

He said: "We will be conducting a joint-investigation with Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service to determine the cause.

"There is a cordon in place within the school but no other buildings have been affected and there are no road closures in place at this time."

A spokesperson for the school said: "We are co-operating fully with the relevant authorities in this investigation.

"Our thoughts are of course with this child and her family at this very difficult time."