Two dead after Cheshunt flat stabbing attack

Leighton Court Image copyright Google
Image caption Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths

A woman has been found dead and a man fatally injured in a block of flats in Hertfordshire.

Officers sent to the scene at Leighton Court in Turners Hill, Cheshunt, found the woman dead and the man with a knife wound.

They were dispatched at 13:05 GMT after receiving reports of a disturbance.

The man died shortly afterwards from his injuries. The woman is also thought to have been fatally stabbed, a police spokesman said.

The force added they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

